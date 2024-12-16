Muggy Monday with rain chances!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid to upper 70s today with high humidity hanging on. A few showers will be around, with chances increasing this afternoon and evening.

Muggy weather hangs around today with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Isolated to scattered showers will be around today with chances increasing this afternoon and evening.

Another rain chance Wednesday before a cooler second half of the week.

Good morning! The Gulf of Mexico has arrived! Muggy air will be around today with some scattered showers. It will remain cloudy, but by afternoon a few thunderstorms may pop. Later this afternoon and tonight, our focus will shift to a cold front that will be stalling out across our northern counties. That will serve as the focus for more showers and storms to pop up near it. If you're lucky, some areas north of Waco could see rain totals approach 1 inch if they end up in a few of these storms.

Overnight, that front turns into a warm front and lifts north. That will keep us in the warm and muggy air mass Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chances will be lower, but a few showers will still be around. A cold front works south Wednesday bringing another increased chance of rain and cooler air that will be with us for the second half of the week. Things look quieter for the last weekend of Christmas shopping with highs in the 50s and 60s. An early look at the Christmas forecast looks warm with highs in the 60s and 70s!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather