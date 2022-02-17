Muggy & rainy to start the day, cold & windy to finish

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the umbrella as you're walking out the door! We're dealing with a few showers this morning that will impact your morning commute. No severe weather is expected with this activity, but some gusty winds could occur. Give yourself some extra time since the roads will be wet this morning.

A secondary cold front comes in by the middle of the day, that will make you want your jacket as temperatures fall into the 50s and 40s. With the winds, it will feel closer to the 30s and the 40s so prepare for things to feel totally different this afternoon!

As winds relax tonight, a widespread freeze with temperatures in the 20s is expected by Friday morning. Friday will be a chilly day with temperatures in the 50s. Another light freeze occurs Saturday morning before a warm-up takes us back into the 70s Sunday.

We'll see some warm and muggy days to start off next week with some storms. By the middle of the week, models bring an arctic cold front in with highs dropping into the 30s and 40s along with some moisture. It's far too early to nail down details right now, but it's something we will monitor here as we head into next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather