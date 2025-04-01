Muggy air works back in Tuesday setting up for rain chances the second half of the week.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. South winds will be breezy at 15-25mph with gusts above 30 at times.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Humidity will increase today with gusty winds out of the south.

Isolated storms will be possible Wednesday and Thursday.

Better storm chances set up Friday and Saturday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a bit more cloud cover today and more humidity. Expect humidity and wind to increase today as south winds near 15-25mph with gusts exceeding 30mph at times. Gulf moisture will be increasing, but this will not cause showers and storms today.

We'll have to keep a close eye on the dry line Wednesday and Thursday as there will be enough fuel for showers and storms to pop up, but the question will be if there is enough of a trigger for it. If storms can pop, they could turn severe.

I think our best chances set up Friday and Saturday, with the potential for Friday to include some strong to severe storms. It will all depend on if the system sets up west of our area, or to the east. If it's west, we will be in the zone for strong to severe storms. Overnight into Saturday will bring us the best shower and storm potential, though the severe threat should be lower. Some areas may pick up 1-2 inches of rainfall.

Cooler air works in behind this system with highs Sunday struggling to get out of the 50s!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather