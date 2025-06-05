Watch Now
Mugginess stays put for Friday

25 WEATHER — Dew points have been tough to deal with today, with numbers of 70 to 77 degrees across the area. This has pushed our heat index into the upper-90s and even the 100s in a few spots. Meanwhile, just some extremely isolated showers have managed to develop around I-45 this afternoon, perhaps providing a little relief for a lucky few. I don't think we'll see those showers return tomorrow, but the humidity will still be here.

Expect a heat index in the upper-90s again for Friday, with actual highs in the low-90s. The weekend will continue to get hotter, with highs in the mid-90s for Saturday and Sunday, meaning a heat index above 100°. Conditions may improve Monday as some showers and storms may pay us a visit. This should place us in the 80s. I have a chance of storms in the forecast for Tuesday as well, but Wednesday looks drier.

