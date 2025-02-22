Much warmer weather on the way

25 WEATHER — Over the past few hours, some showers have been coming and going over the Brazos Valley and parts of Central Texas. A few showers will continue to pass through tonight, mainly to the east of Interstate 35. Most of the rain should be out of the area by the time the sun comes up. Clouds will make their way out from west to east tomorrow, and that should give us a good deal of sunshine for the afternoon.

The extra sun will provide highs in the 60s to the west, with 50s to the east. A warm-up will continue into Monday when most places should reach the low-70s. In fact, most of next week looks to be that warm, with Thursday being the only exception (mid-60s). We've also put freezing mornings behind us for now. Dry weather will last through the week ahead, with the next chance of rain coming the following Sunday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather