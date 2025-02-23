Much warmer this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — We finally made it out of the arctic air! This week should be much warmer than last week with southerly winds through the midweek. A weak front will bring northerly winds Thursday, but the arctic air has retreated.

Tonight will be mostly clear, but fog should start to develop late tonight into Monday morning. Some of the fog could be locally dense, so this may impact your Monday morning commute a bit. The fog should burn off by late morning with plenty of sunshine. This will allow highs to rise into the low 70s Monday afternoon. More 70s are on the way Tuesday and Wednesday under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A weak cold front will pass through the area Wednesday night into Thursday. This will bring a very slight chance of showers across out eastern counties Wednesday night. Other than that, northerly winds will cool us off a bit Thursday afternoon into the mid 60s. The winds return to the south quickly on Friday, so it's back to the low 70s Friday afternoon!

A storm system will approach the area this weekend. Saturday is looking fine under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. The exact track is still be figured out, but we could see some scattered shower and storm potential Sunday. It will likely be slightly cooler (upper 60s) with more clouds and rain in the area.