Much warmer than usual this week

25 WEATHER — Temperatures today have been running warmer than expected, so I will be leaning on model data with higher numbers for the next few days. Plenty of sun will return tomorrow, and temperatures will continue to climb. Highs will be in the upper-70s to low-80s for Sunday. In fact, for Monday, most locations should be able to make it to 80°. This of course is quite warm by early February standards. Unusual warmth will be with us all through the week.

Highs will return to the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday, and you'll notice that our mornings will be much more mild as well. Temperatures in the 80s will be back for Thursday through Saturday. The timing of the next cold front has been pushed back a bit, and may not come through until Sunday. That's when we could see some showers and a return to weather more typical of February.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather