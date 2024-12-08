Much warmer and sunnier for Monday

25 WEATHER — Finally some sunshine made it in from west to east to close out the day. Although the weekend was cool and wet at times, tomorrow will be far from that. We should have abundant sunshine with southwesterly winds, helping push temperatures to the mid to upper-70s. However, lovely conditions like that won't stick around too long, as another front will be diving in from the north Monday evening. As a result, Tuesday will be in the 50s once again.

We may even have temperatures drop below freezing on Wednesday morning, although, there should be plenty of sun throughout the day. Clouds will begin to gather on Thursday, and our next chance of rain could arrive as soon as Friday. The question is just how persistent the rain will be. Right now, the forecast includes some chances of rain through the weekend and into the following Tuesday, but some data supports a more swift departure of the rain.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather