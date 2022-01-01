Much, Much Colder Tonight & Tomorrow

CENTRAL TEXAS — A world of difference will be taking place overnight in terms of our weather. After reaching the low-80s in a few spots today, temperatures will take a tumble of about 60 degrees in a matter of hours. The potent cold front is already sliding through the region this evening, bringing an instant change to the warmth along with adding gusty northerly winds.

Our lows will be all the way down into the 20s tonight. What a change that will be. With the blustery winds, the wind chill will be in the teens tomorrow around dawn, maybe even in the single digits for a few. That air is going to feel even colder than usual because we've had such warm weather lately. Monday morning won't have the winds but the actual temperatures will be just as bitter with lows falling to the teens. No precipitation will occur through the next few days.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist