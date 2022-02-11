Much Cooler Tomorrow with Showers

CENTRAL TEXAS — The beautiful weather that we had today sadly won't last. A cold front will be pushing through tomorrow morning, bringing chillier weather and a chance of rain. High temperatures tomorrow will occur at midnight, because temperatures will be falling through the rest of the day. As the front comes in before dawn, it should create some scattered showers, which will stick around through part of the morning.

Most of Saturday will be spent in the 40s, and there will be some unpleasant wind chills as well. The last of the rain could end with a flurry or two around midday, but nothing will come of it. Fortunately the 60s will return on Sunday, and Valentine's Day looks sunny and mild as well. Some temperatures in the 70s could be back by Tuesday. There may even be some thunderstorm chances arriving by the middle of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist