Much Cooler Through Thursday

25 WEATHER — We have seen a big change today with temperatures only reaching the 50s instead of the 80s like Tuesday. It will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the lower 30s. Thursday will bring increasing clouds during the late morning into the afternoon hours. Highs will still be cool in the mid 50s.

We will continue with mostly cloudy skies Friday, but southerly winds will bring warmer air back into the region. That should allow highs to get closer to 70°. Our next front arrives Saturday morning. Highs will be in the 60s early ahead of the front. Temperatures are expected to fall into the 50s in the afternoon with a couple of showers possible. This trend will continue into Sunday, but highs should climb back into the upper 60s.