Much Cooler This Weekend

25 WEATHER — If you have been waiting for some fall weather, well, you will be rewarded this weekend! A cold front will blow through Central Texas tonight. It won't bring rain chances, but it will cool temperatures off this weekend. Highs will be in the low 70s Saturday and the upper 70s Sunday. Lows at night will start off in the 50s Saturday morning and the upper 40s Sunday morning. Get out the pumpkin spice!

We will quickly warm up next week with highs returning to the 80s Monday and Tuesday. We may even push 90° as we head toward Wednesday and Thursday next week ahead of our next fall cold front. There is a chance for a couple of storms with the front Thursday afternoon, but the big story again will be the drop in temperatures. It's back to the 70s for highs Friday into next weekend!

Have a great weekend and enjoy the cooler weather!