Much cooler: temperatures falling throughout Sunday

25 WEATHER — Sunday will start and end as two very different days. Scattered showers will be ongoing as the sun comes up, and at the same time, a cold front will begin to march across the region. This means that the warmest part of the day will be early in the morning, starting out in the upper-60s in the Waco/Killeen area. Temperatures will fall throughout the day as showers come to an end. Much of Sunday will be spent in the 50s and 40s with a stiff northerly breeze.

In addition to the chilly weather, we also have a Flood Watch to contend with through tomorrow morning for Waco and points north and west. Some of the showers tonight may prolong the runoff occurring in some counties. Widespread showers will once again break out on Monday morning, and Monday itself will be a dreary day with highs only in the 40s. We'll be rid of the rain for Halloween but temperatures that evening will once again be in the 40s, so dress wisely.

We could be in for our first freeze of the season with a low of 32° on Wednesday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather