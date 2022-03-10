Much Colder Friday

25 WEATHER — Big changes are on the way over the next 24 hours! Tonight should be decent until a cold front arrives before sunrise. Once the front passes your location, temperatures will fall from the 40s and 50s down into the 30s and 40s. Areas west of I-35 could get close to freezing during the afternoon hours, so some sleet and snow may mix in from time to time. We may see some minor accumulations back near Hamilton and Goldthwaite were a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect. Most areas will likely see surface temperatures above freezing, so roads will mainly be wet. Another part of the story is the wind. Winds will increase into the 20-30mph range with higher gusts Friday afternoon. This will send wind chills down into the 20s, so have the coats ready to go!

We will clear out Friday night, so most areas will see a decent freeze. Temperatures will fall into the 20s, so if you planted early, you will need to protect those plants. Saturday and Sunday will bring more sunshine with warming temperatures. Highs should make it back into the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday.

It gets even warmer Monday with highs near 80° with gusty southwest winds.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist