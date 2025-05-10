Mother's Day weather will be the pick of the week

25 WEATHER — The isolated thunderstorms we saw today will be coming to an end as the sun goes down. Our forecast for Mother's Day looks pleasant, with some clouds here and there as temperatures reach the upper-70s. Cloud cover will remain thicker along I-45, which could keep those areas closer to 70°. This might also bring a shower or two to our easternmost areas. Any chance of rain will be gone by Monday as highs rise to the mid-80s.

The warming trend will escalate quickly, and we'll be dealing with weather not unlike summer for most of the week ahead. Highs will reach the 90s on Tuesday and stay there for a while, maybe even reaching the upper-90s in a few spots on Wednesday. This should bring a quiet first half of the week, but it is possible that a couple storms may try to from by Friday into the following weekend. Needless to say, you'll want to appreciate tomorrow's weather while it is here.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather