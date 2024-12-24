Mother Nature brings storms for Christmas Eve

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will be possible today, with some turning severe. The highest chance will be east of I-35. All activity will clear out overnight.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Passing showers will be possible today, with storms in the afternoon and evening.

Quiet weather in place for Christmas.

More storms coming for Thursday.

Good morning! We're waking up to a muggy start to your Christmas eve with a few showers moving through. These showers will linger for the first part of the day, but shouldn't cause too many issues for last-minute shopping. Things ramp up later this afternoon as a cold front nears Central Texas. Showers and storms should pop along it, and there's enough energy for some of these to near severe limits. If storms do indeed turn severe, the threat will be for hail and wind. There is not a tornado threat today. The highest chance for this to happen will be along and east of I-35 as we head into the evening. The good news, is most activity should clear shortly after midnight. By the time it's all over, some areas east of I-35 may even see some 1-2 inch rainfall totals!

Christmas day should be quiet, but morning drizzle will be around along with stubborn clouds. This will likely keep temperatures in the 50s and 60s in the afternoon.

Warm air surges north again Thursday with another storm system moving in. This system may have more energy, but there are still questions how much fuel we will have for strong storms Thursday. Either way, it looks like decent rain chances will roll in with scattered showers and storms. We'll focus on this once we get past today's round of storms.

Have a Merry Christmas Eve!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather