Most areas will miss the showers today

25 WEATHER — Is today going to be the first day this month where none of the area receives any rain? Well, there is a small chance, but probably not. We do have the chance for at least a couple showers in the Brazos Valley this afternoon, which might bring a bit of thunder as well. A wandering shower may be able to make it up I-45 as the day goes on. Most places won't get touched. Highs will be in the low to mid-90s today.

Saturday will be a wetter day, and we may be raising rain chances if models trend that way. As of now, it appears that scattered thunderstorms will be possible across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley for Saturday afternoon and evening. Nothing would be severe but some downpours may occur. The rain will have mostly departed by Sunday, and that should lead us into a drier and hotter week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather