Morning Storms Give Way to Windy Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A line of storms worked across Central Texas this morning but thankfully behaved, as no storms reached severe limits. A few gusts from 40-50mph were reported and half an inch to an inch of rainfall fell from these storms, but overall, things behaved. A cold front will work in behind this line bringing a blustery and cooler day for your Wednesday. Highs will climb into the upper 70s with northerly winds blowing around 20-25mph with gusts to 40. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued as a result.

Winds will continue to blow overnight, and actually increase into Thursday as they climb to the 30mph range. That means gusts could reach 35-45mph during the day on Thursday. Highs will once again be in the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine. Winds will calm down a bit into Friday allowing for the coldest air to settle in by Saturday morning. Morning lows Saturday could dip down into the low 40s.

A warm Halloween weekend will be in place with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Changes arrive early next week as our next cold front nears us. A few showers will be possible starting Monday and lasting through the middle of the week. A strong cold front is set to arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, but how far south it reaches is still in question. Right now it looks like highs will dip into the 50s for Central Texas for the middle of next week, with 60s expected in the Brazos Valley. We are still fine-tuning this forecast, so stay tuned for updates!

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist