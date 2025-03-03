Morning storms followed by high winds and fire danger Tuesday

25 WEATHER — We've got a lot of topical things coming up in our weather. Firstly, we'll have a few showers linger tonight before a line of storms arrives in our western counties around 3 or 4 AM. This line will make its way to I-35 around 6 AM and should be departing around nine. Although brief, there may be a couple severe storms embedded in the line, capable of a 60 mph wind gust or two. There is a chance that a quick tornado could sneak its way in, but that would be unlikely. Storms may attempt to pop to the east of the main line, but these would have difficulty getting going, given the environment.

For midday and the afternoon, we transition to a fire danger event. Although we'll have sunshine for the rest of the day, west winds will be howling at 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory is in effect tomorrow for the whole region. There is also a Red Flag Warning to the south and west of McLennan County to highlight the extreme fire danger. We'll still have elevated danger levels for areas not in the Red Flag Warning. The utmost care should be taken to avoid activity that could ignite wildfires.

After highs in the mid-70s tomorrow, we are looking at mid-60s for Wednesday with sunshine throughout.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather