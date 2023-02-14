Morning Storms, but Warm and Windy Valentine's Afternoon in Store

CENTRAL TEXAS — Mother nature is sending us a Valentine's gift early this morning! Showers and storms are possible during the first part of the day. They'll clear out by 10am as a pacific cold front works in. This front won't bring cooler air, but rather windy and dry air as highs will climb into the mid 70s later this afternoon. Winds will be sustained around 20-30mph with gusts nearing 40mph. Tie down any loose items so they don't blow down the street.

Tomorrow, south winds will keep the moisture in place which could feed some afternoon storms east of I-35. If anything can bubble up, it could be strong, but the best chances look to be found east of our area. A stronger cold front will arrive overnight into Thursday morning bringing highs back down into the 50s.

We'll have a cool weekend with a couple morning freezes to lead into the weekend. We'll see the pattern change next week leading to up-and-down temperatures through next week.

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather