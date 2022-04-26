Morning showers give way to partly cloudy afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought very beneficial rain to Central Texas as more than one inch of rainfall fell in some locations. That's the most rain we have seen in one day since early February.

Unfortunately, areas west of I-35 missed out on the heaviest rainfall.

The good news is we will have rain chances return eventually but for the rest of the work week, our pattern looks to be a dry one.

We may see a few scattered showers early this morning, but things will dry out this afternoon as we climb into the mid 70s.

We'll start a warm-up tomorrow as we climb into the low 80s, and by the weekend we will get into the mid to upper 80s.

A pattern shift arrives in the atmosphere starting this weekend that will bring passing storm systems, but with the track to the north, all we will be able to muster is isolated to scattered storm chances pretty much each day next week.

With temperatures in the 80s, we'll have to monitor for a couple of strong storms too. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather