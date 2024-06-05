Morning showers and storms lead to 'cooler' afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the upper 80s today instead of low to mid 90s thanks to rain-cooled rain. Shower chances should decrease for the second half of the day.

THE BREAKDOWN:

An outflow boundary from morning showers and storms has pushed through Central Texas with rain-cooled morning temperatures in the 60s.

Storm chances will mainly be before lunch, drying out for the afternoon. Highs will only reach the upper 80s.

Heat and humidity will be around for the rest of the work week, but a cold front may arrive early next week.

What a forecast shift this morning! A complex of storms worked in from the Dallas/Fort Worth area bringing rain-cooled air to Central Texas. That will have a big impact on our afternoon temperatures, with highs likely only making it into the upper 80s. It will still feel like the mid 90s thanks to humidity, but that's a major improvement from the near 110 feel-like temperatures we had Tuesday. Rain chances should decrease for the afternoon.

Unfortunately, the break from the heat won't last. An upper-level ridge will continue to build into the Lone Star State, bringing our hottest temperatures tomorrow and Friday, when we could reach 95. Thanks to the rain that has been falling, the humidity will remain high, making it feel above 105.

The ridge looks to break down this weekend, placing us under the storm track again on the periphery of that high. That could bring not only rain chances, but maybe even a cold front early next week. Of course, a cold front in June can only do so much. It looks to me like we could see highs fall into the mid to upper 80s. Stay tuned!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather