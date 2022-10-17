Morning Rain Tapers Off into Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — We finally broke the rain-free streak here in Central Texas on Sunday, and added more rain overnight. While rain is attempting to taper off this morning, there are slick roadways thanks to many locations picking up close to a half inch of rain overnight. We'll keep rain chances around for the first half of the day before drier air tapers off rain chances from south to north through the afternoon. Highs will likely only climb into the low 70s this afternoon.

As cooler air settles in tonight and winds relax, lows will fall into the upper 40s. The coldest air will settle in overnight tomorrow into Wednesday, with low lying areas east of I-35 dipping into the mid 30s, and most of Central Texas dropping into the upper 30s and low 40s. While a freeze is not expected, a few of us could wake up with some frost.

A slow warm-up will take us into this weekend with highs in the upper 80s. We're tracking another storm system that could work in for the first part of next week bringing rain chances and a cool-down. Right now models are in disagreement, so it's too early to push rain chances above isolated at best. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather