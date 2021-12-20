Morning Rain Gives Way to Cool Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're kicking off the week on a chilly and rainy note. Clouds will slowly clear by afternoon with highs pushing into the upper 50s. You will likely still need a sweater through the day. Overnight, with clearing skies and light winds, a light freeze will be in the cards across Central Texas. From there a warming trend will take over as south winds kick up, we will see temperatures increase over the next few days as warmer air works back in. By the middle of the week, highs will be in the 70s.

It looks like Santa will be arriving to a toasty time in Central Texas. Highs Christmas Eve will reach into the 80s, with Christmas Day temperatures near 80° as well! That will put us near record levels for this time of year. There are some signs a weak cold front may try to ooze in for the weekend, but will likely not make it far as southerly flow kicks back up keeping things toasty for the last week of December. We could be talking about a record-setting December by the time it's all said and done as this toasty pattern continues!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather