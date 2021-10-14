Morning Rain but Drying out Thursday Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Many of us across Central Texas picked up some beneficial rainfall across the area! Many locations saw 1-2 inches of rain with some picking up closer to 3-4. Luckily, the core of the moisture was absorbed further south of us bringing flooding rains to Austin, San Antonio, and South Texas.

We should continue to see the rains taper off from west to east, with many areas rain-free by the middle of the day. Sun should pop back out this afternoon helping us to warm into the mid 80s. Cloud cover increases overnight ahead of our cold front. We may see some patchy fog or sprinkles in the morning or an isolated shower along the front. This front will likely pass on a dry note though with northwesterly winds arriving Friday afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the 70s with 60s by kickoff of your Friday night games!

Behind the front, a much more fall-like feel will be around with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 70s this weekend. It looks like a gradual warm-up will take us through next week with some showers possible by the middle of the week. Another front looks to move in late next week as well.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist