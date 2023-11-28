Morning clouds give way to sunshine Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a cool morning with lows in the 40s and clouds on the decrease. Eventually sunshine will push temperatures into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We'll see clouds increase again tonight keeping us in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Heading into Wednesday, clouds increase and we could see a few showers late in the day into the evening.

Thursday brings our best chance of rain as highs near 70. We will likely see scattered showers and storms break out. Some of these could be strong to severe, generally southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen. If this system slows down, we could see that threat work west to the I-35 corridor. So it bears watching. The biggest threat will be high winds, but an isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Any storms will be capable of heavy rainfall, but since they will be moving at a decent rate of speed, flooding likely won't be an issue.

Things will dry out and cool off for the weekend behind our next front. We could even see 70s next week!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh johns

25 Weather