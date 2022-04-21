More Wind Thursday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — We continue to be in this windy pattern here in Central Texas, as south winds will continue through the day. They'll be howling around 15-25mph sustained with gusts up to 30-40mph. A few showers will be possible in the morning, but the chances are rather low. Humidity will hang around through the day as we climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

We'll continue with this pattern of weather through Saturday but changes arrive Sunday as a cold front nears Central Texas. Scattered showers and storms will be possible as early as the second part of the day Sunday and continuing overnight through Monday. Despite this, rain totals look to remain low, with most models running about a half inch to an inch. Depending on the cold front's placement, some higher totals will be possible northwest of Waco. We'll hope for those higher amounts, but any rain that falls will help our drought situation. This doesn't look like it will be a drought-busting rainfall event though.

Temperatures cool down into the 70s for a couple days behind our cold front, but will warm back into the upper 80s and lower 90s by next weekend.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather