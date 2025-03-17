More wind and fire danger this week

25 WEATHER — Get ready for more wind Tuesday and Wednesday as another dry front moves into Central Texas! Tonight looks quiet with lows in the upper 50s. Partly cloudy skies Tuesday will allow highs to reach the low to mid 80s. South winds will howl at 20-30mph with gusts up to 40mph possible. A weak cold front will slide in Wednesday, dropping highs into the mid 70s. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20-30mph with higher gusts.

We will see a break in the wind Thursday with northeast winds at 5-15mph. It will be cool as well with highs in the upper 60s. The wind comes back out of the south Friday at 15-25mph. Highs will quickly warm Friday afternoon into the low 80s.

More low 80s can be expected this weekend. Winds will stay out of the south all day Saturday and most of the day Sunday in the 15-25mph range. Gusty north winds are expected Sunday evening as another cold front dives into the region. This may spark off a few isolated to widely scattered storms, but right now it doesn't look like a good rain event in our area with chances at only 20-30%.