More warm & muggy weather to start May

CENTRAL TEXAS — Once again Central Texas lost the rain lottery yesterday as showers and storms blew up over West Texas, but split the area as they moved east. We'll still have some small chances of rain to start off the week with potentially better chances of storms by the middle of the week. Today will bring another warm and muggy day with highs getting into the upper 80s this afternoon and strong south winds. Many of us will miss out on shower and thunderstorm activity, but a stray storm can't be ruled out in the afternoon.

Tomorrow brings an interesting forecast as a weak cold front tries to dive into the area. Most models have this wash out over our area keeping the cool-down to a minimum. However, there is one model that takes our afternoon temperatures down into the 60s, for now we'll go with the warmer models, but it's something we will watch. Unfortunately, it looks like this cold front won't bring us any storm chances as a cap looks to be over our atmosphere.

Our next best chance of rain looks like it will arrive Thursday with another cold front. This cold front won't bring us a big cool-down either, just the chance of some scattered storms along the front. Some could be strong, so we will monitor those chances closely.

Behind that system, an upper-level ridge looks to build in bringing some summer-time heat in time for Mother's day. Highs could reach the mid 90s. We're eyeing early next week for our next chance of storms after that. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather