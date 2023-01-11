More than 100 Year Old Record High in Jeopardy Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — After breaking a record high from 2017 Tuesday, we'll have a shot at breaking a much older record Wednesday afternoon as highs climb into the low to mid 80s. The record is 84 from 1905. We're calling for a high of 83, but that doesn't leave much wiggle room. In addition to the heat, south-southwest winds will keep Cedar counts high and lead to a breezy day.

The weather pattern changes tonight as a cold front works in. A few showers could be possible in our far eastern counties, but dry air looks to win out for most of us as rain chances remain slim. Behind the front, cooler air will work in with northwesterly winds. That will lead to a chilly morning with lows in the 40s, and feel-like temperatures dipping into the low 40s and maybe even upper 30s. A jacket will be needed for the morning commute.

We'll string together some daytime 60s and nighttime 30s to round out the week with light freezes possible Friday and Saturday morning. Warmer air works in to round out the MLK Jr. Weekend with highs hitting the 70s early next week.

Have a good day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather