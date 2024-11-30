More sunshine to end the weekend

25 WEATHER — This afternoon has been a little warmer than the past couple days, but we're still expecting a cold night to set in. Places north of Waco may see a brief freeze, while the rest of Central Texas should be in the mid-30s for lows tonight. The Brazos Valley should see lows in the 40s. Plenty of sun will be back for tomorrow, and for Monday as well. During that time, highs will be in the 70s.

The second half of the week ahead gets a little cloudier. We'll have the chance for some scattered showers around on Wednesday, with better odds farther to the south and east. Thursday will be cloudy but likely without any rainfall. Friday will once again bring back a few showers. During this time, temperatures will bounce between the 50s and 60s. Next weekend looks cloudy as well, and it may even be followed up by some storms the following Monday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather