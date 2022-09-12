More sunshine through the week

25 WEATHER — We have a pleasant evening in store with mostly sunny conditions and temperatures in the 80s. We've also been enjoying some lower humidity, and that should remain the case for tomorrow as well. Sunshine will continue for the next couple of days, though by Wednesday, the humidity will be more noticeable. Thursday marks a return to partly cloudy skies.

We should remain dry in Central Texas to close out the week, but a shower or two may occur in the Brazos Valley on Friday. Other than that, there still does not appear to be any chances of rain in our forecast for the next ten days. Highs will rise to the mid-90s by the weekend, and it looks like next week will be just as hot.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist