More sunshine Friday

25 WEATHER — It has been a wonderful couple of days across Central Texas with sunshine and temperatures in the low 80s. We should see another great day Friday with highs remaining in the low 80s. There will be a few more high clouds, but other than that, outdoor plans are a go!

The weekend should be decent as well. It could be slightly cooler Saturday with more clouds and highs in the upper 70s. A couple of storms are possible Saturday evening into Saturday night, but the models have been decreasing rain chances slowly but surely. Sunday, drier air will filter into Central Texas with southwest winds. This will give us a false sense that the clouds are leaving because we will likely see some sunshine Sunday afternoon. Highs will be back in the low 80s.

High clouds will rapidly start to push into the region Sunday night into Monday morning. At the same time, low clouds will be moving north out of southeast Texas. We all will see clouds Monday, but the best chance of just high clouds will be from Waco, north and west. Lower clouds are expected the farther southeast you travel. This will likely have a significant impact on how people view the solar eclipse. If you are making plans to watch, your best bet will be west of I-35 and north of highway 84. This does not guarantee a decent view, but right now it could be the best place to see at least a glimpse at the eclipse. We still have a few days to go, so some changes are still possible.

Thunderstorm chances will increase Monday afternoon and evening into Tuesday. A few storms could be strong to severe, so we will watch this closely as well.