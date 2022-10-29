More sunshine for Sunday

25 WEATHER — Many of us were treated to some sun at the end of the day after a cloudy start. A lot of sunshine will return for tomorrow, especially during the morning. That will mean that Sunday will be warmer as well, with highs in the mid-70s. Monday should be about as warm with a mix of sun and clouds.

For those who will be taking in some Halloween festivities, expect light winds during the evening with temperatures in the 60s. There won't be any rain to disturb us, but a few showers could wander in on Tuesday. The chances for that are a little higher in the Brazos Valley. Looking ahead, temperatures may rise to the low-80s on Friday, and that could be followed up by some showers and storms on Saturday. Based on the latest data, I think some strong storm potential exists on that day, but a lot can change between now and then.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist