More Sun and Warm Temperatures for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you liked Wednesday, you'll love Thursday. Once again highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon with light southwesterly winds. Some high clouds may drift over, but otherwise expect mostly sunny skies to hang around.

Southwest winds pick up again for Friday which will crank up the cedar pollen again. We'll also see warmer temperatures work in as highs climb into the upper 70s. It's quite possible that we will see some temperatures climb into the 80s out west.

Changes arrive for the weekend as another cold front works in. We'll wake up Saturday to a few showers and clouds that hang around. Highs will be in the low 50s during the day on Saturday. As skies clear out, we will see temperatures fall into the 20s by Sunday morning. Temperatures will quickly rebound and we will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s by Valentine's Day.

We're keeping a close eye on another system that will come in for the middle of next week bringing decent rain chances and another cool down for the second part of the week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather