More summer-time heat in September

CENTRAL TEXAS — Some folks this morning saw some rain to the northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen, but don't expect anything getting closer to I-35. Heat will be the main story as a heat advisory is once again in effect across Central Texas. Highs will climb into the triple digits, but humidity will make it feel hotter than 105 during the afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to increase heading into the weekend as highs climb above 105. Triple digits will continue through the weekend, but rain chances will trickle in with a few disturbances swinging overhead.

Finally, early next week, high pressure should slide far enough west to launch a cold front our way. Highs will dip into the 80s (!!) for a few days starting next Tuesday. A good shot of rain is possible too Monday into Tuesday with most models spitting out half an inch to an inch! Let's hope this comes to fruition!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather