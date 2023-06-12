More storms possible Monday evening

CENTRAL TEXAS — After a weekend of severe weather across Central Texas, more storms could be possible this evening. It will be a hot and steamy day with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Humidity could make it feel as warm as 105 in spots. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outside during the heating of the day.

Late this afternoon and evening, storms are expected to develop to the northwest. These will be supercell storms, which means they will carry a large hail and high wind threat. The energy is there to produce up to Baseball size hail. These storms will form to our northwest and move southeast, which will give our Northwestern counties the biggest threats. If any storm can interact with a leftover outflow boundary from yesterday evening's storms, a tornado threat may develop. Any storms will have to be monitored closely this evening. As storms attempt to work southeast towards the I-35 corridor, they should lose some of their punch, but could still be severe. Activity will wind down after 11pm.

High pressure will be slow to fully take over through Wednesday. That will lead to a chance of afternoon storms each day, during warm and muggy afternoons with temperatures near 100 and feel-like temperatures near 105.

Once the high takes over after Wednesday, things will dry out and we will near 102 for afternoon highs heading into the Father's day weekend.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather