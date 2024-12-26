More storm chances Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Morning fog will give way to showers and storms later on today. Some of which could be strong to severe, especially east of I-35.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Morning fog will hang around west of I-35 through about 9/10am

Scattered storms will develop by late morning

Initially these will carry a small hail threat, but east of I-35 will bring a severe threat.

Good morning! We are waking up to a very humid morning with fog hanging around. West of I-35, this fog is dropping visiblities below a mile in many locations. That fog will hang around through about 9 or 10am. This is happening because a warm front is draped along the I-35 corridor. Once that front lifts further north, we will see warmer air try to work in to areas east of I-35.

As a cold front nears us, showers and storms will fire up by late morning. Initially, these storms will be in the cooler air mass, which means they would only carry a small hail threat. However, as they move into some of the warmer air east of I-35, we will see the potential for some to become more organized. If this happens, they will carry a bigger hail threat up to the size of quarters, winds to 60mph, and even an isolated tornado. The highest threat will be found southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen into the Brazos Valley. An even higher threat will exist into east and southeast Texas. Something to keep in mind if you have to travel today.

Our cold front will swing through later this afternoon clearing things out, but it won't be a strong one. Temperatures will fall into the 40s by morning, but south winds will take over quickly bringing back upper 60s and low 70s tomorrow afternoon. We'll keep the warmer temperatures through the weekend before a stronger cold front arrives to kick off the new year!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather