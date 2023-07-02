More storm chances this week

25 WEATHER — It has been another warm day across Central Texas. We will hold onto some slight chances of showers and storms this afternoon and evening. If storms develop, gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rain will be possible. We will continue to track them for you here.

Rain chances continue this week. Yes, the Fourth of July we may see a storm or two develop. So, if you have any outdoor plans, have a contingency plan in case storms push through your area. Models have been having a rough time with these systems so things may change. We will continue to fine tune things and bring you the latest as we get closer.

Rain chances continue through most of the week but the weather pattern will quiet down by the back end of the work week and through the weekend. Not everyone will be seeing rain but the potential is there.

Expect temperatures to remain hot hanging out in the 90s.

Stay cool and remain weather ready!

Meteorologist Matthew Hidalgo

25 Weather