More Storm Chances Later This Week

25 WEATHER — Things are a little more of the quiet side today, and that will likely last into Tuesday as well. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 60s with some patchy fog developing. Any fog will lift out Tuesday morning. It will be partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Storms may develop in west Texas, but most of our models keep them west through the day.

There could be a slightly better chance for a few storms as we head into Wednesday. A couple of strong storms are possible if storms can develop/move into the area. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s and it will be plenty humid.

A cold front will get closer to Central Texas Thursday into Friday. The models are having a hard time with the exact placement of the front for the latter part of the week. We should see a few thunderstorms around both days as the boundary stalls close to Central Texas. Highs will come down into the upper 70s and low 80s.