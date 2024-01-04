More Showers Arrive Tonight

25 WEATHER — We are going to see a fast moving system move across Texas tonight. This will increase shower chances late this evening into early Friday morning. We should start to dry out through the morning hours Friday, so the afternoon look quiet as we head into the weekend. Rain amounts look quite light with this system, averaging around one-quarter inch. Lows will fall into the mid 40s by morning.

Friday afternoon through Sunday look pretty nice. Highs will be close to 60° Friday as skies begin to clear. A weak front should keep us in the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday, but that still not too bad for January standards.

A dynamic storm system will move in just in time to start off our next work week on Monday. Scattered thunderstorms look to be possible during the morning hours as this system blows through the area. Right now it appears the best dynamics for severe weather will be southeast of our area, but it could be close, especially in the Brazos Valley. This will be something we track closely as we approach Monday. Otherwise it will turn quite windy behind the front late Monday into Tuesday. Winds could gust over 40mph Tuesday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 60s Monday will be back into the low 50s Tuesday.