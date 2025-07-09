More showers and storms will be possible Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — While widespread activity isn't expected, scattered showers and storms will be possible Wednesday with some producing heavy rainfall.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Watching potential for more showers and storms today.

Will monitor for clustering, but nothing widespread looks likely.

Any storms will be capable of heavy rainfall.

Rain chances decrease the rest of the week.

Good morning! Last night brought more showers and storms to Central Texas, some of which produced flooding. However the difference was we didn't see major clustering like we have over the last few days. Expect something similar today, though activity will focus on an outflow boundary that is laid right over Central Texas. While clustering is not expected, some may produce flooding rainfall in the afternoon. Otherwise, expect temperatures in the low 90s, with feel-like numbers near the century mark.

Heading into the end of the week, it appears that moisture will start to move out of our area, at least the tropical kind. We may still have some small rain chances this weekend as high pressure struggles to establish, but as it does next week, we should see highs in the mid to upper 90s. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather