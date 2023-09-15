More showers & storms Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more rain today! Models are struggling with this morning's activity, but I do expect more spotty storms to escalate into more widespread showers and storms for the late morning into the lunchtime hour. While widespread severe weather is not expected, one or two storms could become strong with gusty winds and very heavy rainfall.

Most models clear this activity out in time for Friday night football, but there could still be some redevelopment overnight. Grab the 25 News App and have the radar at the palm of your hand while you're out there so you can track it!

More spotty to scattered storms are expected Saturday, though the timing is up in the air. Drier weather will work in starting Sunday and heading into next week with highs in the mid 90s!

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather