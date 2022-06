CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more rain chances today! We're tracking a dying complex of storms working in from the west. Even if these die, the energy should move east and keep rain chances around in the afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Things look to dry out for the weekend as high pressure builds in. That will send our temperatures soaring into the upper 90s to near triple digits for much of next week.

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather