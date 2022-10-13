More Seasonable Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a historic weather day in Central Texas, I don't expect history to repeat itself. We'll actually see cooler air work in today as highs will hang around the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. With drier air pouring in, it will feel more like the mid 80s. We'll have to monitor for fire weather concerns as the breezes and dry air will lead to a very high fire danger across Central Texas.

Humidity and warmer air will work in as we begin your weekend with highs getting back into the 90s Friday and Saturday. Our next cold front looks to arrive Sunday though, and with it, we will see the best rain chances we have seen in a month! Scattered showers and storms look likely Sunday and especially overnight into Monday. Cooler air will work in to start next week behind the front and highs could end up in the 70s! Overall, 1-2 inches of rain looks possible with this event, which is sorely needed! Stay tuned !

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather