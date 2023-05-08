More scattered rain chances this week

25 WEATHER — We will see a few showers and storms across the area this evening, but everything should die out late this evening. Low clouds will fill in with lows in the upper 60s to near 70°. Tuesday is all about the track of our next minor system. Several models take it south of us, which would keep the best rain chances in southeast Texas. A few bring it closer to our area, so we will go with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Slightly higher chances will occur in the Brazos Valley. Highs will be in the low 80s.

Wednesday may bring a slightly better chance for scattered showers and storms with highs around 80°. Rain chances will come down a bit Thursday and Friday, but a few pop up showers and storms are possible. It will be muggy with highs in the mid 80s both days.

The weekend has the potential to be wet if everything tracks just right. It may not be a washout, but scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rain look possible with highs in the low 80s. Keep the umbrella handy!