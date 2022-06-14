More Saharan Dust, More Heat

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you liked Monday, Tuesday will also be your fancy! Expect another hot one with Saharan dust in place at times. We'll see highs in the triple digits again this afternoon along with breezy south winds. Gusts could reach 30-35mph at times with sustained winds around 20-30mph. Saharan dust will lead to moderate to at times unhealthy (for sensitive groups) air quality levels. Those with sensitive respiratory systems should try to limit their time outside over the next few days.

There are some signs that heat will back off a little bit heading into the weekend and that an isolated shower will be possible. Big heat then looks to build back in later next week as high pressure starts to crank back up. Our hot June continues!

