Watch
Weather

Actions

More Saharan Dust, More Heat

Highs will reach the triple digits again
Posted at 5:45 AM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 06:45:48-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you liked Monday, Tuesday will also be your fancy! Expect another hot one with Saharan dust in place at times. We'll see highs in the triple digits again this afternoon along with breezy south winds. Gusts could reach 30-35mph at times with sustained winds around 20-30mph. Saharan dust will lead to moderate to at times unhealthy (for sensitive groups) air quality levels. Those with sensitive respiratory systems should try to limit their time outside over the next few days.

There are some signs that heat will back off a little bit heading into the weekend and that an isolated shower will be possible. Big heat then looks to build back in later next week as high pressure starts to crank back up. Our hot June continues!

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
25 Weather

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019