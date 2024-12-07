More rounds of rain tomorrow morning

25 WEATHER — Though the bulk of the rain has left the area for now, some light drizzle will come and go through the evening and into tonight. There may also be some fog development in a few places tonight which may last into tomorrow morning. Speaking of Sunday morning, another round of rain will pass through during that time, perhaps with a bit of thunder. The good news is that the rain should be over by the afternoon, and there may be some sunshine to close out the day.

Temperatures tomorrow will be more mild in comparison to today's lousy weather, but the real treat comes in Monday when southwest winds kick in. Highs that day will be in the 70s. However, that will not last long, as another cold front will arrive on Tuesday, sending our temperatures down into the 50s. We might also have another freeze Wednesday morning. At least there will be plenty of sun during the middle of the week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather