More rounds of rain and storms tomorrow

25 WEATHER — The heaviest of the rain is done for now, but scattered showers will stick around through the first few hours of tonight. Tomorrow morning shouldn't be too wet but there will likely be some fog around. However, we could see more showers and storms emerge as soon as the late morning hours. Additional rain and thunderstorms are expected to pass through during Monday afternoon, especially south and east of Waco. These areas could see some isolated severe weather, with hail being the main hazard.

In addition to the stormy weather, there will be the potential for some of the rain to fall at heavy rates at times. A Flood Watch still goes for much of Central Texas until 1 PM Monday. Fortunately, it looks like the rain will come to an end Monday evening and we should be treated to sunnier weather on Tuesday with highs in the mid-80s. Wednesday will be warm but quiet.

Caleb Chevalier

