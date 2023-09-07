More record heat Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Summer just doesn't want to let go, as the heat will build here for the rest of the week into the weekend. An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING has been issued due to temperatures that will exceed 105 this afternoon, and feel-like temperatures that will near 110. Once again, you will need to take heat precautions.

Friday brings more of the same, and has the potential to be hotter. There are some signs we could see an isolated storm or two during the evening and overnight, but the best chances will lie to our east.

Heat continues this weekend, though it will mellow a bit. Highs will ease back to the lower 100s with isolated storms possible.

The big changes come early next week as a cold front swings in. Monday will be hot, but the front should usher in 80s for the rest of the week, and decent rain chances as well. Some models want to throw out 2 inches of rain in parts of the area! Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather